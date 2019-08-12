American Sign Language Basics

Learn the basics of American Sign Language on Wednesday, August 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington, presented by Deaf Independence peer advocate counselor Missy Boothroyd as part of the VCIL workshop series, designed to honor people with disabilities. Events are free, but registration is required to ensure enough materials and seating. An ASL interpreter will be present for this event. To register, contact: Lynn Mazza at 802-442-1876 or [email protected]