AMFF to Again Offer Iron Fly Tournament and Classes

The American Museum of Fly Fishing’s popular fly-tying classes and the Iron Fly Tournament will return on Saturday, February 25. The day will begin with a series classes at 2 p.m. For novices, fly tying professionals will show you the basics and provide the tools needed to make your own. For seasoned fly tiers, experts will give you the extra tips you need to tie the fly that catches the fish of a lifetime. A craft table will be set up for children to make clown flies on coat hanger hooks. From 6 to around 9:30 p.m., the Iron Fly Tournament will take place, in partnership with Pig Farm Ink. This fun tournament is modeled after the popular television show, Iron Chef; participants are given a mystery bag of ingredients to make insanely creative flies for experts and novices alike. It’s a way to get together, have fun, and show people that fly fishing is an exciting way to get outside. Free pizza will be available courtesy of Christos’, and Over Easy ale (for those of age) from Otter Creek Brewing. To learn more about the event, amff.org. The American Museum of Fly Fishing is located at 4070 Main Street in Manchester Center. It is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day but Monday. Call 802-362-3300 to learn more.