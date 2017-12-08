An Afternoon of Choral Christmas Music in Cambridge

The Community Choral Society will present their annual Christmas and Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, at the Jacob’s Well Fellowship Center on Main Street in Cambridge, N.Y. The program is full of many of the well-known and well-sung Christmas and holiday favorite musical selections. There are also some new selections, fresh arrangements of familiar melodies and audience singing of familiar carols. There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be taken. A reception with light refreshments will follow the performance. In addition, baked goods will be available for purchase, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Community Choral Society’s 2017 fall concert season. The Community Choral Society has been in existence since the 1950s, and is run this year under the direction of Jill Chadwick, with piano accompaniment by Bill Brown.