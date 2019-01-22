An Agatha Christie Classic on Stage in Rutland

Vermont Actors Repertory Theatre will present Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’ at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 7 to 9 and 14 to 16 at the Tuttle Hall Theatre at the College of Saint Joseph on 71 Clement Road in Rutland. there will also be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, February 10. There has been a resurgence of interest in this story, where ten guilty strangers are trapped on an island, and, one by one, are accused of murder, then die. The play, based on the book of the same name, is one of the only adaptations that Agatha Christie wrote for the stage, and is considered a superlative mystery-comedy. Susan Gladding-Heitzman is director of the production, assisted by Janelle Faignant as stage manager. The rest of the crew includes producer Sandra Gartner, associate producer Kristen Hixon, set designer Danielle McKeighan, lighting design David Lane, sound design Evan Breault, costumer Nancy Ellery, set construction Bill Cruikshank and production photographer Lexi Laubach. The 11-person cast features some familiar actors, new faces and two staff members from CSJ, President Jennifer Scott and Kim Olden, CSJ student. Others featured in the show include Evan Breault, Kristen Hixon, Brent Merrill, Alex Nicosia, MJ Perkins, Gregory Higgins, Shannon McCall, Tom Smith and David Mosher. Advanced ticket purchase at 802tix.com is encouraged due to limited space, but tickets will be available at the door. Visit actorsreptvt.org for more information.