An All-American Picnic at Riverwalk

The Manchester Riverwalk Committee is hosting a free all-American picnic on Sunday, July 1, with music by The Merry Pranksters, children’s games and hot dogs grilled to perfection by Bill Drunsic. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Follow the ballons to the Riverwalk entrance by Friends of the Sun at 159 Depot Street/Route 11/30 to learn about the historic marble mill turbine, stroll along the trails to the waterfall to see where the new bridge will go, and check out the new steps from the Town Green down to the Riverwalk. This good, old fashioned summertime party is a great way to celebrate Independence Day, local history and the natural beauty of the Battenkill! Manchester Riverwalk is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build, beautify and maintain public pathways along the river and enhance public access to this remarkable resource. Visit manchesterriverwalk.org for more information.