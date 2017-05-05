An Evening of Friendly Honky-Tonk Planned with a Beloved Pair at Jamaica’s Town Hall

Elena and Boo of the Demolition String Band are kicking off the Jamaica Town Hall Music Series at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. You won’t want to miss this nationally touring act’s unique blend of bluegrass, country, roots and Americana. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Fueled by a shared passion music, Elena Skye and Boo Reiners have led the Demolition String Band for almost two decades, appearing as openers for an eclectic range of acts such as The Avett Brothers, Ryan Adams, Patti Smith, Ricky Skaggs and Joan Osborne. They will be joined by upright bass player Neil Helme.

Windham County folks might remember them from past tribute fundraisers at the Jamaica Town Hall, which included nights honoring Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and the late great Merle Haggard. These popular nights featured guest singers, area musicians and a lot of singing along.

Jamaica’s Town Hall is located on Main Street/Route 30 in the village center. Roadside parking is available.