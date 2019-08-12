An Evening of Led Zeppelin

JJ Hapgood and Taconic Music present Better Off Led and Taconic Electric Strings in a tribute to Led Zeppelin on Friday, August 16, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The event will be held at JJ Hapgood’s General Store at 305 Main Street in Peru. Better Off Led focuses on the music of Led Zeppelin, and will be joined by Taconic Electric Strings on classics such as ‘Kashmir,’ ‘The Rain Song,’ ‘All of My Love’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven.’ They also cover the big cuts of heavy blues riffs from group’s studio albums. Members are Scott Fultz on vocals and guitar, Jonathan Newell on lead guitar and keyboards, Michael Craner on bass and Mike Mumblo on drums. Admission is $10 at the door. This is an outdoor concert; in the event of rain, it will be held on Sunday, August 18.