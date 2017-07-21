An Evening with Andrea McArdle

The Weston Playhouse will present ‘An Evening with Andrea McArdle’ at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 24, to celebrate the great American songbook as performed by a Broadway legend. Audiences will be taken on a musical journey that reaches from the sounds of Tin Pan Alley to Broadway to the sound stages of Hollywood, filled with reminisces by McArlde, who rocketed to stardom as Broadway’s original ‘Annie,’ for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics’ Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in ‘Starlight Express’ and Margy in ‘State Fair,’ and was seen as Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and as Fantine in ‘Les Miserables.’ Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling the box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288 or westonplayhouse.org. Weston Playhouse is located on the Village Green, 12 Park Street, Weston.