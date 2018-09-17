An Old-fashioned Country Fair

Good fun, good food, good music and booths selling the wares of local artisans will once again be featured at one of the all-time favorite attractions in Southern Vermont: the Peru Fair. Recognized by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce as one of the 10 Best Fall events in the state, the Fair takes place on Saturday, September 22. The gates open at 9 a.m. and the annual parade will start things off with a bang at 9:45. The Peru Fair is a family event with a wide array of attractions. This year’s fair will include a petting zoo, wagon and pony rides, a scavenger hunt, clowns, balloons, magicians, face painting and a chance to do arts and crafts. Three stages will feature Nordic Harmony, cloggers and several other musical groups. The pig roast is always a huge attraction, but there’s also food and drink available from a large number of vendors selling everything from homemade pastries and ice cream to mouth-watering smoked meats, vegetables, soups and sandwiches. All parking is at Bromley Mountain, where eight buses will be shuttling fair goers to the village throughout the day. The bus and parking are free. Handicapped parking is also at Bromley, and for those with mobility issues or in wheelchairs, a handicapped bus equipped with a lift will be available. Handicapped bathrooms are also available. Entrance to the fair is $6 per person. The Peru Fair is a rain or shine event. All proceeds go to the Peru Scholarship Fund for students pursuing post-secondary education. For more information, go to perufair.org.