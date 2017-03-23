Andover Yoga Classes

On Fridays, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, registered yoga teachers Lila and Ida Mae Specker will lead a series of Vinyasa Flow Yoga classes at the Andover Town Hall, from 9 to 10 a.m. All are welcome and no previous yoga experience is required. Wear comfortable clothing and bring your own yoga mat or rug. The class will focus on coordinating breath with movement and feature a mild to moderate level of activity. Immediately following, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., the instructors will switch gears and lead an exuberant Kids’ Yoga and Movement class with live music featuring both familiar and made-up nursery rhymes and songs. Children of all ages are welcome to join in with a caregiver. The Specker Sisters are well known local musicians as well as yoga teachers. All classes are by donation; join them for the whole series or just once, whatever suits your schedule. For questions, you can email lila.specker@gmail.com or call 802-922-3067.