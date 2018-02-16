Animals Take Over Exhibits at Three Pears Gallery in Dorset

The artists showing their work at Three Pears Gallery in Dorset celebrate ‘All Creatures Great and Small,’ with a menagerie of the wild and the domesticated in all media that is sure to warm the cockles of any animal lover’s heart. From ‘The Wild Run,’ a bronze statue of three leaping salmon, to rainbow trout shimmering on painted board; from Mary Iselin’s glowing oils of horses and sheep on her working farm, to Caryn King’s contemporary portraits of farm animals; from Tony Schwartz’s high-definition infrared black and white photographs of cows and horses, to animals on handcrafted pottery – all creatures finned, furred and feathered are represented in this show. Landscape painter Jim Rodgers has swooped in on individual birds; Oscar Trugler has zoomed in from his wide skies to individual animal portraits in his formal Dutch Master style. Even as each animal is an individual, the artists bring their own uniqueness of style and perception to their works. All creatures wise (there’s a parliament of owls in pottery and glass) and wonderful (Crazy Cat Lady’s whimsical ceramics and pottery are catnip to cat fanciers) are depicted with distinctive flair. There are clowders of cats waiting to charm you. A collection of sculpted, felted animals elicits that warm and fuzzy feeling, and everywhere you look, there are birds and bees and rabbits. “Judith and I love animals, and are delighted to be surrounded by so many different creatures,” says Greg DeLuca, gallery owner. “And our award-winning artists made them all!” All are invited to enjoy the gallery’s signature pomegranate prosecco punch and nibbles on Saturday, February 17, from 12 to 4 p.m. 3 Pears Gallery is located on the Dorset Village Green at 41 Church Street. Winter hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed Tuesdays. For more information, call Greg at 802-770- 8820.