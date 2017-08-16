Annual Golf Tournament Raises Awareness on the Needs of Veterans

The Vermont Veterans’ Golf Tournament Committee will host its sixth annual tournament designed to raise awareness of veterans across Vermont. The tournament, originally known as the Vermont Wounded Warrior Golf Tournament, will be held on Wednesday, September 6, at the Manchester Country Club. Originally intended to focus awareness on the needs of Vermont’s wounded combat veterans, the event has evolved into a fundraiser to assist organizations which provide services to all Vermont veterans.

Since the first tournament in 2012, the Committee has raised more than $200,000. This year’s tournament will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch and opening ceremonies. Following a fun day of golf, golfers will be treated to a banquet and entertainment by the USO troupe. Governor Phil Scott will be the keynote speaker. Each golfer will receive a windbreaker, hat and challenge coin. The entry fee for three golfers sponsors a veteran as the fourth golfer. To register a team, email committee@vtww.org or visit vtww.org.

All proceeds go directly towards serving Vermont veterans. In 2016, the tournament donated a total of $42,000, which went to the Vermont Veterans’ Home, Bennington County Meals on Wheels, the Dodge House in Rutland, the Veterans Outreach and Family Resource Center, Purple Hearts Reunited, and a fund to assist in the construction of a home for a veteran or veteran’s family. As examples, Bennington County Meals on Wheels was able to expand their service to Veterans with funding provided for a walk-in freezer. The Dodge House was able to replace a failed boiler. Specific needs are often identified within the supporting organizations, and new requests are always considered.