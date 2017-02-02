Annual Youth Summit

United Counseling Service (UCS) announces that registration is open for the Youth Summit of Bennington, sponsored by UCS and Teens for Change. The Youth Summit will take place on Thursday, February 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mount Anthony High School in Bennington. This is the third year that UCS has hosted the Youth Summit, an exciting experience open to teens ages 13 to 19. “The workshops this year will be very interesting and there will be a multitude of resources available,” says Abby who is a member of Teens for Change and has helped organize the event.

The theme of the Summit, ‘Healthy State of Mind,’ provides a focus for teens to explore what mental wellness, community wellness and substance abuse prevention may mean to individuals and the Bennington community as a whole. This year there are new features, including special recognition to individuals who have stood out in the community by demonstrating leadership and empowerment. To register, visit eventbrite.com and search Youth Summit of Bennington. If you have any questions please contact Katrina Hollis at KHollis@UCSVT.org or 802-442-5491 extension 503.