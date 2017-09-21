Antiques & Auctions

Reading Tutors Sought

If you have an interest in becoming a Vermont Reading Partners tutor to assist school-age students, adults and ESL students, tutor training will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 26 and 28, and October 3 and 5, at the Manchester Community Library. No previous teaching experience is necessary to become a tutor – just a willingness to help others. Participants must attend all sessions, and you will need to register prior to attending. For more information or to register, call 802-362-2323 or email vtreadingpartners@gmail.com.

Vendors Wanted

The West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary welcomes the autumn leaves on Saturday, October 7, with their 30th annual Fall Flea Market. The West Pawlet Fire House, located at 2806 Route 153/Main Street, West Pawlet will open its doors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendor spaces are available for crafts, collectibles, seasonal gifts and flea market items at a pre-paid, non-refundable price of $10 per table until September 30. Unreserved tables can be rented for $15 between October 1 and 7 if available. Call Anne at 802-362-2682.

Call for Vendors

Vendor spaces are still available for the annual Harvest Fest at Saint James’ Episcopal Church in Arlington on Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tents and tables loaded with food, arts and crafts, antiques and collectibles, plus holiday and seasonal items will line the town green in front of the church and along Main Street. A food court will offer grilled items and baked goods, and there will be a basket raffle and entertainment by the Crossover Cloggers. To request a vendor application, call 802-375-9952, or e-mail stjamesparishoffice@gmail.com. Don’t miss this spectacular, fun fall event!

Cambridge Fuel Fund Seeks Aid

The Cambridge Fuel Fund is hoping to raise $5,500 over the next two months to assist households in the Cambridge, N.Y. school district in the 2017/2018 heating season. The Fund supplied $4,782 in last year’s fairly mild winter. A new account for the Cambridge Fuel Fund has been set up under the umbrella of the Cambridge Food Pantry and Christian Outreach Center, due to the closing of the Cambridge First Baptist Church, which initiated the Fund. Donations may be mailed to the Cambridge Fuel Fund, care of Cambridge Food Pantry, PO Box 473, Cambridge, NY 12816. Contact Bev at 518-677-3327 to learn more.