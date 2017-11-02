Antiques & Auctions

Tri-County Garden Club

The Tri-County Garden Club will meet Wednesday, November 15, at 11 a.m. at the Methodist Church on Main Street in Hartford, N.Y. There will be a white elephant-style auction to raise money for the scholarship fund. Members and guests are asked to bring four items, including at least one baked good, as well as money to purchase tickets. For information, contact Peggy Lynch at 760-383-1812 or pldanapt@gmail.com.

Green Mountain Gardeners

Green Mountain Gardeners (GMG) invites you to a hands-on presentation with sustainable floral designer Capucine Barr on Monday, November 6. The presentation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town Hall, 402 Main Street, Peru. Barr’s designs will be raffled off and a complimentary lunch will be served. Learn how to create novel floral designs that can be reused using seasonal flowers and hidden gems from your backyard, gardens and fields. Barr is the owner of Petals Floral Studio in Rawsonville, and has over 20 years of experience as a Master Gardener. If you would like to attend, RSVP by November 2 to Helen at hchamman@gmail.com. Information about GMG can be found at greenmountaingardeners.net.

Quiet Valley Quilters

Quiet Valley Quilters will host Terry Sontra of Purple Moose Designs presenting a program titled ‘Gizmos, Gadgets and Tidbits,’ about the tools that quilters employ in making quilts. This event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, at the Second Congregational Church on Hillside Street in Bennington. Sontra will also present an all-day workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. on Thursday, November 2, at the same location. The workshop is open to nonmembers of the guild, but you must sign up in advance by sending an email to abbiedans@yahoo.com. The Guild welcomes all who are interested in the art of quilting to their monthly meetings. For more information, visit benningtonquiltfest.com.

Solarfest Issues Matching Grant Challenge

Since 1995, Solarfest has had great success helping to show that ‘Solar Works.’ A generous long-time supporter has pledged to match all donations to SolarFest up to $6,000. That means your gift of $20, $50, $100 or more will be doubled – but you need to act now! Volunteers at Solarfest are busy planning the 2018 festival, to offer new speakers, new technologies and new initiatives to support those looking to reduce carbon and save money, as well as the best entertainment and the latest artists. The date and venue will be announced soon. Your financial support will keep SolarFest, the original New England energy festival, strong and sustainable. Go to solarfest.org/donate to make a tax-deductible donation, or mail your contribution to SolarFest, PO Box 900, North Bennington, VT 05257.