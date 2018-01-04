Antiques & Auctions

Beginning Ukulele

Learn to play the ukulele in just four lessons! Green Mountain Academy will offer a four-part beginning ukulele class with instructor Jane Davies at the Kittay Library in Rupert on Wednesdays, January 10, 17, 31 and February 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The ukulele is a very accessible , and with it, you can play three of the major components of music: melody, harmony (chords) and rhythm. Of course, you can simply learn three chords and strum along with hundreds of songs, but the instrument is capable of much more than that. The fee for the four-week class is $60. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.

Men’s Coffee Club

Men of all ages are invited to Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital for coffee and a series of casual conversations on Wednesday mornings, January 10 to March 28. Each week’s gathering will have a health-related theme, with presentations, short videos, and time for discussion and friendly banter. Coffee and snacks will be provided. The free program will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. in the Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center (Heins Building), 133 Grafton Road, Townshend. To register or for more information, call Bill Monahan at 802-365-3762.

Winter Wednesday Ping Pong League to Begin

The Winter Wednesday Ping Pong League offers multiple levels of play for table tennis enthusiasts in the Northshire area looking to enjoy some friendly competition on a weekly basis. The league meets at 6 p.m. for tow or three hours each Wednesday, and lasts six consecutive weeks beginning February 7. Cash will be awarded at the end of each Wednesday’s play as well as final cash and merchandise grand prizes awarded at the end of the six-week tournament. Players must attend a minimum of five out of the six weeks to be eligible for grand prize awards. Enrollment for standard league play is $6 a night, or a discounted one-time fee in advance of $30. The value of prizes awarded each Wednesday will be no less than 33 percent of league fees collected, with the remainder going toward the grand prizes awarded at the conclusion. Availability is limited to 16 players, so you are encouraged to sign up quickly to ensure your place in this fun and friendly competitive tournament. (You must be 18 years or older to participate). Spectators of all ages are welcome, as the Arlington Legion doors are always open to anyone willing to lend their support to all current and former servicemen and women of our armed forces. To register, interested participants should contact Brew Moscarello at mightyoak711@gmail.com.

Bart Center Seeks Volunteers

The Bart J. Ruggiere Adaptive Sports Center plans to hold the next Wounded Military Heroes Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, January 27 and 28, at Bromley Mountain. Come share the weekend’s activities with our country’s brave soldiers and their families by being part of the team that puts together this great event, which includes skiing and boarding, dinner, a silent auction and raffle. Contact co-chair Nancy Hurley at hurley1128@comcast.net to volunteer. For more information, visit bartadaptive.org or call 802-824-6849.

Sand Buckets for Seniors

The Arlington, Bennington and NorShaft Lions Clubs want senior citizens to be safe this winter by offering a bucket of sand for icy steps and entrance ways. If you live in Arlington, Bennington, North Bennington or Shaftsbury, are 65 years or older, and would like a bucket of sand delivered free of charge to your home, call 802-442-0380 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and leave a message with your name and address, or send an email to norshaftlions@aol.com.