Antiques & Auctions

Harvesting Timber for Habitat

The Windham Regional Woodlands Association and Hogback Mountain Conservation Association will; present a tour of an active timber harvest at Molly Stark State Park in Marlboro on Friday, February 24, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The intent of the harvest is to enhance habitat for snowshoe hares while protecting existing recreation trails and park infrastructure. The program will focus on balancing several management goals. The group will observe mechanical harvesting, where the operator sits inside a protected cab and uses joy-stick-type controls to fell, de-limb and cut logs to length. Tim Morton, State Forester, will lead the tour. Representatives from Long View Forest Contracting will be there to explain details. To attend, email tim.morton@vermont.gov. Dress warmly and bring snowshoes, as there may be significant snow cover.

Wanderlust Reveals 2017 Lineup

Wanderlust reveals its lineup for the 2017 summer season, offering yoga, musical performers, farm-to-table dining and thought-provoking lectures. Tickets are on sale now. Speakers include Kate Northrup, bestselling author of ‘Money: A Love Story,’ on ways to create freedom and abundance; David Wolfe, who has led the charge for radiant health via a positive mental attitude, eco-community building, living spring water and organic foods; and Sheri Salata, the final executive producer of The Oprah Winfrey Show, who was named one of Fast Company’s ‘100 Most Creative People in Business,’ with an inspiring talk. Wanderlust will be held at Stratton Mountain Resort June 22 to 25. For the complete lineup and ticketing information, visit wanderlust.com/events.

BRGNS Furniture on Sale

Black River Good Neighbors’ used furniture store has been building up quite an inventory. The organization will hold an inventory sale Friday through Monday, February 17 to 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The store started selling quality used furniture at 105 Main Street in Ludlow several years ago to help support its food shelf and financial assistance programs. “Donations of used furniture seem cyclical; sometimes we get more than we can handle, and this past holiday season was one of those times,” said Audrey Bridge, executive director. “So we are cutting our prices by up to 60 percent, and staying open an extra few days over the holiday weekend.” This is a cash and carry sale, so any customer finding a bargain will have to take it away on the day of purchase. “We appreciate every donation that we get,” said Bridge, “and we certainly don’t want people to think that we get too much donated to us. We just got quite a few donations at once and we have to compensate.” For more information, call 802-228-3663.

Artisans Sought

The Jamaica Arts Committee is sponsoring an Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the historic Jamaica Town Hall on Route 30. This will be a juried show; artisans with unique items to sell are invited to apply for participation. A 7 x 6-foot space with tables and electricity in the Town Hall will cost $25. Outdoor vendors who provide their own display tents and/or tables at assigned spaces will pay $15. No fee is due until application by jury is accepted. For applications, due March 1, contact Elinor Katz at elkaart@gmail.com or 802-297-2478 or Sharon Kurland at 802-297-3640.

Bennington Dance Circle

Bring your friends to Nataraja, a monthly gathering for the local dance community on Friday, February 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at The Yoga Place, 532 Main Street, Bennington. This month only, there will be a special Indian Bazaar, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. featuring Indian items (mainly scarves) for sale and chai beverages purchased during Jane Schaeffer’s most recent trip to India. Dancers of any shape, size and ability are welcome to this safe and fun place to find their artistic expression. Talking is kept to a minimum. Please bring your water bottle. There will be no alcohol or mind-altering substances. Each person is asked for a $5 donation, with the proceeds to be donated to Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. Music is eclectic and will vary each month. Call 802-442-5331 for more information.