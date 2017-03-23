Antiques & Auctions

Thrifty Attic Bag Sale

No matter the temperature outside, spring hasn’t sprung until the Thrifty Attic Bag Sale, taking place on Wednesday, March 22, and Saturday, March 25. Fill a grocery bag with as much as you can for only $1. Fill five grocery bags? Five bucks! New items fresh for spring will go out on Wednesday, March 29. Invigorate your closet and stop into our store in downtown Londonderry between 8 a.m. and 12 noon either day.

Maple Leaf Quilters

The Maple Leaf Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at Christ the King Parish Hall, 66 South Main Street, Rutland. This month’s meeting will feature an auction for members and friends with professional auctioneer Barb Watters beginning promptly at 7. Offerings are donated by guild members and usually include fabric, UFOs, sewing, crafting and quilting books, notions and miscellaneous related items. For information, email info@mapleleafquilters.org or visit mapleleafquilters.org.

SW VT Mineral Club

The March meeting of the Southwestern Vermont Mineral Club will be held on Saturday, March 25, at Martha Canfield Library in Arlington, starting at 12 noon. Guest speaker Carole Fraser, a highly recognized employee of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, will give a presentation on Mineral Crystals and their various properties. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call Bill Cotrofeld at 802-375-6782.

Italian Conversation Class

Join Letitia Scordino, native Italian, for an hour of fun at 12 noon on Sunday, March 26, at the Spiral Press Cafe in Manchester. Letitia would love to share her love of Italian with the community. The group, geared towards those with intermediate to advanced skills, will pick a topic and see where it goes. Beginners are also welcome. For information, call 802-867-0187.

Call for Vendors

Poultney Chamber of Commerce invites vendors to reserve space for the annual June and October Poultney Town Wide Yard Sales. Crafters, food makers, farmers, businesses outside of the village area, restaurant owners, non-profits, school groups, civic groups and anyone with yard sale items can rent a space on the town’s Main Street for one or both events. Each space is $20 per event, or $30 for two if you sign up before April 1. Contact Mary Helm at maryhelm1@yahoo.com or 802-287-1120. Be in touch with Mary Helm soon! For more information, visit poultneyvt.com.

Researching Your Welsh Family Tree

WAGS, the Welsh-American Genealogical Society is accepting reservations for ‘Researching your Welsh Family Tree, Part II: Digging into Welsh Birth, Marriage and Death Records,’ to be presented by Susan Davies Sit on Saturday, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. This seminar will be held at the historic United Baptist Church on the Green in East Poultney. Welsh family researchers of all levels are welcome. A limited number of one-on-one sessions with Susan will also be held.

A native of North Wales, Sit enjoys helping others with their genealogy research; she has explored the branches of her own family tree throughout Wales, England, Scotland and the US over the last 40 years, as well as conducting research of her husband’s Chinese heritage. She is president of the Welsh Society of Western New England and a member of the Gwynedd Family History Society in Wales. Bring your own bag lunch to enjoy after the presentation. Attendees are encouraged to bring a Welsh dessert to share.

Pastor Todd Eaton of United Baptist Church will be available after lunch for a guided tour of the historic chapel, which helped shape the formative years in the life of the late George Jones, co-founder of The New York Times, whose Welsh–born parents emigrated to America from Llanwyddelan Parish, Montgomeryshire, Wales in 1799. Seating for the event is limited; registration is first come, first served. The cost is $30 prepaid to WAGS no later than Saturday, April 22. For a registration form, call 802-287-5744 or email wagsoff1990@yahoo.com.