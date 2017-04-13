Antiques & Auctions

Stratton Clothing & Food Drive

The Stratton Foundation collects winter clothing, outerwear, boots and shoes for men, women and children of all sizes for their annual ‘Pass It On’ Clothing Drive . Drop off locations include the Stratton Foundation office located in the Stratton Mountain Resort Village, William Raveis Realty in Bondville and Cota and Cota in Jamaica. Arrangements can also be made for pickup. Distributions will be scheduled in September and October at Jamaica Village School, Wardsboro Elementary School, Manchester Elementary-Middle School and Currier Elementary School. The Foundation Office is also a drop off location for non-perishable food and basic necessities in support of the new Winhall-Stratton Community Food Shelf, which needs everything from rice, beans and pasta to pet food, shampoo and baby diapers. Other drop off locations include the Winhall Memorial Library, Winhall Market, Winhall Community Arts Center, Coleman’s Auto and the Mountain School of Winhall.

For details, call 802-688-3895. For more information, call 802-297-2096 or email info@strattonfoundation.org.

Dorset Church Rummage Sale

The most fabulous shopping experience of the spring season will take place in Dorset on Saturday, April 29, when the Dorset Church holds its Spring Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Outside sales begin at 8:30 a.m. (There will be no early-bird shopping.) The bag sale will take place from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. They’ve done some reorganizing and will feature new outside departments: babies’ and children’s items, including clothes, shoes, books, toys, and more; linens and crafts, with an exceptional selection; a tool tent with a nice selection of hand and power tools; a ‘this and that’ tent offering household appliances, pet equipment, small furniture and many unusual treasures. The Book Tent will also remain outside. All of these tents will be open for shopping at 8:30 a.m.

The Church will be overflowing inside with clothing and household items at reasonable prices. There will be men’s and women’s clothing and shoes, a ladies’ boutique, jewelry and accessories, attic treasures and housewares. Men’s and women’s sweaters and jeans will be inside with other clothing.

Donations of clean spring and summer clothing in good condition, jewelry, women’s accessories, shoes, linens, kitchen and household items, toys, tools, sports gear, plants, garden equipment, small appliances and books will be accepted. Other items not listed are also accepted. Please bring only items in good condition and be sure that everything is in working order. They may accept by approval some larger items; contact Sandi at sandihedman@yahoo.com or 802-362-1459 or Ellen at ellen5150@gmail.com or 802-362-3610 if you have any questions.

Donations will be accepted from Monday to Wednesday, April 24 to 26, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday, April 2, until 12 noon. They cannot accept donations after these dates. The Church is located at 143 Church Street, off Route 30 in Dorset. Call 802-867-2260 for more information.

Plans Underway for Solarfest

This year’s SolarFest will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 21 to 23, at its new venue, the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester. Gather with others to share ideas and together confront the challenges of our time, enjoy live, World Class musical acts on a solar-powered stage, presentations by expert practitioners, children’s activities and a marketplace with food, craft, energy and sustainable living vendors.

Over 60 workshops last year were held in renewable energy and conservation, green building, sustainable living and food and more. New this year will be ‘Activism Best Practices’ featuring leaders sharing the latest information and techniques for being heard and getting results! The SolarFest mission is to connect people, the arts, ideas and technology, fostering partnerships and activism to create a vibrant present and a sustainable future. You can get involved to make this mission a reality: buy your tickets now; sign up to volunteer or an exhibitor; propose a workshop and share your knowledge; or make a donation. Visit solarfest.org for more information.