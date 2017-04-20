Antiques & Auctions

West Rutland Bird Walk

Join Rutland County Audobon members on Saturday, April 22, for a bird monitoring walk in the West Rutland Marsh. Over 150 species have been recorded at this Important Bird Area (IBA). The walk is a 3.7 mile loop around the marsh on dirt and paved roads, or go halfway. New birders, children and non-members welcome. A few binoculars are available to borrow. The roup will meet at the West Rutland Price Chopper parking lot at 8 a.m., and have brunch afterwards at Mary’s Café next door. For details, email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.

Westminster Vernal Pool Walk

What better way to celebrate the bounty, fragility, complexity and interconnectedness in the natural world than by taking a guided walk to examine some vernal pools and the fascinating creatures that depend upon them for survival and reproduction! Join Becky Chalmers, wetland ecologist for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, on a family-oriented program from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, April 22. She’ll discuss the different animals found in vernal pools and Vermont’s rules to protect those special places and their inhabitants. All ages are welcome. Wear waterproof boots. Meet at Westminster West Church at 44 Church Street in Westminster to carpool to the mystery site. No bug repellant is allowed on your hands if you wish to handle creatures that you find. Call 802-869-1166 or wilsonupaul@gmail.com. For other programs offered by the Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association, visit windmillhillpinnacle.org; look under ‘Resources’ for directions to the church.

Migrating Birds at Hildene

The second April survey for birds at Hildene will be Saturday, April 22, beginning at 7 a.m. Participants will surely hear and see woodpeckers, blue jays, chickadees and robins singing. While overcast, cool and breezy, the highlight of the April 8 walk included six golden crowned kinglets and a bluebird pair checking out a nesting box. As the migration and song activity increases, more eyes and ears help keep track of what birds will be around. The free monthly bird walks are conducted as a collaborative event by the Vermont Bird Place and Skywatch and Hildene. They are open to all who enjoy birds, nature and the outdoors. Binoculars are available to borrow. The results are reported to the international database, e-bird. Contact Randy at 802-362-2270 for more information.

International Birding at OWCC

One World Conservation Center (OWCC) welcomes Board member Amy Halsted, who will describe her experiences on birding tours in several countries, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Halsted finally got serious about birding after she took a Master Birder course in 2001. “The experience changed my life. I saw at least 70 new species, gained identification skills and met a group of friends that I still have. I’ve since traveled (with them) internationally for birding to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Brazil and Malaysia.” She adds that the experiences have been joyful, exciting and deeply fulfilling – and not much like other international trips that you may have been on. See some of the beautiful locations and wildlife she has been privileged to see. Admission at the door is $5. OWCC is located at 413 Route 7 South, Bennington.

Grafton Lakes State Park Events

Families are invited to come celebrate Trout Discovery Day at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The Park has been raising young trout since October and now is the time for them to swim free to find a healthy home. Attendees will help release them into the Park’s ponds. Bring a bucket for your fish friend, and be ready for some fun activities, too. Admission is $2 per person or $5 per family.

A workshop, ‘Gardening with Native Plants,’ will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 11 a.m. What’s the big deal about using native plants, and what makes a plant invasive? Find out the answers to these questions and more at this program held at the Park Office. Native plants will be for sale on site Admission is $2.

Sunday, April 23, come to a Bird Walk at 9 a.m. Which of your feathered friends is already back in the neighborhood? New and seasoned birders are both welcome at this outing to look and listen for the birds returning to the Park as temperatures warm. Binoculars will be available. Donations are welcome but not required. Pre-register for all events by calling 518-279-1155. Grafton Lakes State Park is located off Route 2, 12 miles east of Troy, N.Y. Use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way.