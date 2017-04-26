Antiques & Auctions

Granville Lioness Run

The 22nd annual Granville Area Lioness Club Run for the Community will take place on Saturday, May 6, beginning and ending at the Hook and Ladder Firehouse at the corner of Quaker Street and Potter Avenue in Granville, N.Y. This 5K race begins at 10 a.m. and features a flat and fast out-and-back run. All pre-registrants receive a commemorative T-shirt. Post-race refreshments feature Phil’s five-alarm chili. Awards will be given to the first three males and females overall and the first three in each of 11 age divisions. The entry fee is $15 pre-race and $20 on race day. Call Phil at 518-232-7040 for information. Online applications are available at adirondackrunners.org.

Pawlet Cemeteries

Mettowee Valley and Northeast Cemeteries of Pawlet will open as of Monday, May 1. Lot holders are encouraged to check their lots for debris. Please do not place artificial flowers on grave sites. No burials or cremains will be permitted without the express approval of the Superintendent at any time. The Cemetery Association is striving to maintain the grounds as attractively as possible with very limited funds. For details, call Myron (Mike) Waite, superintendent, at 802-325-3052.

Poultney Cemetery Clean-Up

Poultney Cemetery Association will hold a Spring Clean Up Day, weather permitting, on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m. Lot Owners and their families are encouraged to participate. The goal is to clean the property of winter debris before the mowing season begins. For questions, call 802-779-5534.

Cavendish Photo Contest

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association publishes a calendar each year with photographs that celebrate the beauty of Cavendish. Photos are submitted each spring and the community then gets to pick the 12 best submissions. Photos must be taken in Cavendish and Proctorsville and show scenes and landscapes that are valuable for their beauty, historic significance or overall importance to the community. The best picture in each of three age categories also receives an award and a prize. Whether you are a full-time or a part-time resident, this is your chance to capture what you enjoy and then to share it with the community in the 2018 calendar. The usual submission is from ordinary people who find beauty in ordinary places. Photos will be accepted up until June 15. Application forms and rules are available at the Cavendish Town Office or at cavendishccca.org. Contact Robin at 802-226-7736 with any questions you may have.