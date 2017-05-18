Antiques & Auctions

Bring Your Electric Bill!

Join Bill Laberge of Grassroots Solar at a free workshop on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m., to learn about all the mysterious charges on your monthly electric bill and how solar can offset the cost. You will also learn how to generate your own power during the day from the sun and store for later use using solar power at night. This free, hour-long workshop will take place at the Grassroots Solar barn, 5145 Route 30, Dorset. Bring own electric bill to the workshop so you can review the various charges and have a clearer sense of whether solar is good for you. Light refreshments will be served. For information or to register call 802-681- 3579 or go online to grassrootssolar.com.

Call For Home Brewers

Home brewers are invited to the third annual Home Brew Festival on Saturday, August 5, from 12 to 4 p.m. The 4 Corners North section of County Street in Bennington will be closed for this unique event. Enjoy a street fair atmosphere with live music, food and other vendors and the best home brewed beverages in the area. This is a family-friendly event. If you are a homebrewer, and would like to enter the challenge, go to 4cnhomebrewfest.com to register. There is a $25 registration fee, limited to the first 60 home brewers who sign up. Spaces are already filling up so register today. You can bring a variety of home brewed beverages to include beer, wine, cider, and mead. Voting is done by the public, so brew to impress! Prizes will be awarded to the top three homebrewers. Admission is free or $25 if you’d like a tasting glass to be able to vote for your favorite. You can pre-purchase discounted tickets now at 4cnhomebrewfest.com.