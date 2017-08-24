Antiques & Auctions

Salem VFD Bike Rides

The Salem Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their fourth annual Tour de Salem Flame Fighters Bike Rides on Sunday, September 24. The Ride will start and finish at the Salem Fire Department’s carnival grounds on Archibald Street, just off Route 22/South Main Street in Salem, N.Y. Register online until September 15 at bikereg.com/tour-de-salem-flame-fighters or on the day of the event starting at 7:30 a.m. The 63-mile ride will begin at 8 a.m.; the 25-mile ride at 8:30; the 16-mile and 10-mile rides at 9 a.m. The cost is $35 per individual or $40 per family. Those who pre-register receive a free T-shirt. Free food will be available for all participants after the rides. All of the rides feature great views with full SAG support, fully stocked rest stops and an on-site bike mechanic. If you have any questions, contact Steven Saunders at 518-321-9430 or salemfd4434@hotmail.com.

VFW Hall Available to Nonprofits

VFW Post 6471, located at 280 Depot Street in Manchester, announces that they will donate the use of their hall, free of charge, to any non-profit organization’s event or meeting. For additional details, call 802-362-9840 or visit manchestervfw.org.

LVRS Offers Emergency Responder Course to New Members

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is looking for new members and will be offering an Emergency Medical Responder Course this Fall. EMRs are often the first medical professionals to arrive on the scene of a medical emergency and their competence is a key link in the chain of patient care. The course is approximately 60 hours of classroom training and will be limited to 20 students. Meeting time will be 6 to 9 p.m. with co-instructors Doug Friant, Vicky Collingwood, Marge Fish and Matt Kujovsky. The course is open to students who are 16 years of age on or after December 1, 2017, and cover basic patient care: airway assessment, CPR, medical emergencies, cardiac emergencies, trauma, special populations and EMS operations. It is an excellent introduction to Emergency Medical Services for those who want to learn what to do in the case of a medical emergency and who would like to volunteer as licensed professionals. The course will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays and will run from September 18 through November 15, with State testing to follow. The fee for the course is $350, which will be reimbursed by LVRS for students who become licensed and who join LVRS as a full members. Find more information and an application form, go to londonderryrescuevt.org. For questions, contact Marge Fish at marge.fish@gmail.com or 802-824-3662.