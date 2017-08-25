Area Bands to Play Tribute to Bob Dylan at Jamaica Town Hall

On Sunday, August 27, don’t miss a very special event at the beautifully renovated Jamaica Town Hall, as five well-established bands with ties to the area play the songs of Poet Laureate Bob Dylan, each in their own unique way. The early evening concert brings together the talents of Gene Morrison and the Kelly Stand Band, The Andy Avery Band, Howard’s End, Hungrytown and Luminous Crush. While each band is accustomed to playing their own originals and songs of other inspirations, this night belongs to Dylan, a living legend whose recording career spans more than 50 years. He is best known for his role in the 1960s as ‘the voice of a generation’ with songs such as Blowing in the Wind, The Times They are a Changin’ and Like a Rolling Stone. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. Doors open at 5:30, and the show starts at 6 p.m. BYOB. Tickets are $10 at the door. Jamaica Town Hall is located at 3735 Route 30/Main Street in Jamaica Village.