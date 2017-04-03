Area Easter Egg Hunts

Arlington

Arlington Community Church will hold its sixth annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15, at the Chapel on the Green on Covered Bridge Road off of 313 in West Arlington. Geared towards children ages two to ten, it begins at 1 p.m., and is free.

Pawlet

Kids ranging from toddler to age 12 are invited to come to the first annual Easter Egg hunt at the Pawlet Library on Saturday, April 8. Sign up begins at 10:30 a.m., with the hunt starting at 11. There is a suggested donation of $5, with all proceeds going to benefit Two Mommas Angel Team Relay for Life 2017. The Easter Bunny will be visiting and will be happy to pose for photos. The hunt is in conjunction with the Library’s Homegrown and Handmade Festival happening at the same time. For details, call Holly at 802-558-5128 or Judy at 802-325-3073.

Wallingford

Maple Valley Grange 318, located at 31 Dugway Road in South Wallingford, will host two egg hunts from 10 to 12 noon, in age groups 0 to six and seven to twelve. If you would like details, call 802-353-4651.

Wells

The Modern Woodmen of America in Wells will host an egg hunt for local youngsters on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event is geared towards kids ages 0 to12, and features a visit by the Easter bunny. Call 518-642-9283 to learn more.