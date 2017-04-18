Area Group Maps, Maintains Trails

Slate Valley Trails (SVT) members met on April 2 to clear blown-down trees obstructing the original Howe Hill hiking trails that wind through the hills above the Thrall Road in East Poultney in cooperation with the property’s steward. SVT is a nonprofit group of outdoor enthusiasts who have joined together to build, maintain and promote foot and bicycling trails in the region. In its second year, SVT has already mapped several trails, logged in hours of volunteer trail building in Wells, and coordinated with landowners to open public trails near Castleton University. They plan to offer guided hikes and bike rides for all levels this summer. Full details about upcoming events, volunteering, joining and trail maps are available at slatevalleytrails.org.