Area Hospitals Launch Community Health Needs Assessment

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Brattleboro Retreat and Grace Cottage Hospital are launching a comprehensive community health needs assessment to learn more about the most pressing healthcare concerns and needs in the communities they serve. The aim is to develop a three-year implementation strategy to address these priorities. The Vermont Department of Health’s Brattleboro Office is participating in the process by providing population health data and administrative coordination. The information gathering process will take place from March 1 to 31. Residents of Windham County and surrounding towns are invited to take a simple, anonymous 12-question survey. The survey will be available in hard copy at many Windham County town meetings on March 6, and throughout the month at partnering medical facilities as well as CCV in Brattleboro and the Brattleboro State Office Building. Residents age 18 and over can take the survey online at wellnessinwindham.org.