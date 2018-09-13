Area Organizations Offer Vendor Opportunities

Jamaica Benefit Association

The Jamaica Benefit Association is sponsoring a Tag Sale on the grounds of the Masonic Hall on Saturday, September 29, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Participants are sought; the cost is $20 per table (bring your own). Space is limited; to reserve space call Ginny at 802-297-1048. The Jamaica Benefit Association was founded in 1914 by a group of women who sold their hand-made goods to raise money for charitable causes. The group is responsible for the first sidewalks and salt-resistant trees on Jamaica’s Main Street. They recently donated children’s books to the Jamaica Library, and outdoor gym equipment to the Village School. They coordinate with Senior Solutions to make the monthly Community Luncheons a success. They also donate each year to the Food Bank, and if money allows, to the Fire and Rescue. They also sponsor a yearly essay contest for the Jamaica graduating class, and give a Certificate of Good Citizenship to children who volunteer at the Community Luncheon.

St. James’ Harvest Fest

Vendor spaces are still available for the Saint James’ Harvest Fest in Arlington on Saturday, September 29, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. (The rain date is Sunday, September 30, from 12 noon to 5 p.m.) This ever-popular event will be celebrated under tents on the church grounds and along the Arlington village green. A host of vendors will offer an assortment of arts, crafts, antiques and collectibles, baked goods, jams and jellies, along with seasonal and holiday items. A Chili and Soup Café will offer meat and vegetarian options, and there will be a bake sale. Call 802-375-9952 or visit stjamesarlingtonvt.org to download the application.

Poultney Town-Wide Tag Sale

Poultney Town Wide Yard Sales will be held on Saturday, October 13, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers will also find crafters, local foods, and community groups. Vendor spaces along historic Main Street are $20 each. For an application, call Nina at Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce, 802-287-2010.