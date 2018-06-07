Area Restaurants Elect to Keep Food Scraps Out of Landfill

Hungry to put a stop to unnecessary food waste, many local restaurant owners are quickly becoming statewide composting leaders. By separating kitchen scraps and plate scrapings from the trash, they are turning leftovers into compost, a rich soil amendment affectionately called ‘black gold’ by gardeners and farmers. When food is thrown away, it ends up in landfills, producing greenhouse gases like methane that contribute to climate change.

“It’s straightforward and simple. As we’re prepping, we fill up the buckets and dump them in food scrap bins,” says Nick Disorda, owner of Pangaea. “It’s easier than taking out the trash because you don’t have to deal with bags, just a bucket with a handle. From a business standpoint, there’s not a good argument as to why we wouldn’t compost.”

By 2020, all restaurants in Vermont will be required to compost food scraps as part of Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law, designed to decrease trash and increase recycling and composting. One of its goals is to reduce waste, but even after careful planning, food scraps are an inevitable part of every restaurant meal. Local restaurants currently known to be diverting food scraps include Allegro Ristorante, Bistro Henry, Blue Benn Diner, Bringing You Vermont, Brown Cow Café, Burger King, Chili’s, Fugi, Jensen’s, Kevin’s, Krijnen Bakery, Pangaea Restaurant, Publyk House, South Street Café, Subway, Sunny Side Diner and Two Brews. For more information, visit vtrecycles.com.