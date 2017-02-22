Area Students Graduate, Receive Honors

This roster of students will be continually updated and published in the Vermont News Guide as space allows.

GRADUATES

Castleton University: Stephen Vanderbilt of Arlington; Melanie Wilson of Bomoseen; Amber Clark of Bennington; Erika Loomis, Zachary Ransom of Castleton; Donald Bushee, Sarah Daley of Fair Haven; Casey Comeau, Michael Sheridan of Middletown Springs; Victoria Gorham of Poultney; Daniele Cioffi of Proctor; Megan Barrett, Jordan Hill, Kristofer Johnson, Cyle Machia, Chelsea Pine, Kaylee Robison of Rutland; Lorness Harper, Shannon Loree, Konstantin Schonbachler, Lauren Tursi of Wallingford; Logan Seamans of West Pawlet; Nicole Ames, Savannah Pratt of West Rutland.

Morningside College: Deborah Purdy of Fair Haven.

Paul Smith’s College: Bevin Rainwalker of West Rupert.

Saint Michael’s College: Tracy Noelle James of Pawlet.

DEANS’ LIST

Bridgewater State University: Caralyn Schwartz of Bondville.

Castleton University: Erica Albright, Elisabeth Budde, Rebecca Bushee, Nathan Mattison,Theresa Webber of Arlington; Kelsey Appel, Amber Clark, Rachel Holland, Lacy Parmenter, Vincent Tatro of Bennington; Morgan Bazyk, Ryan Casey, Jennifer Dorr, Zachery Horvath, Cydney Jeffrey, Emily Taylor of Manchester; Corbyn Loomis of North Bennington; James Olsen of Pawlet; Taylor Lafo of Readsboro; Alexander Bacon of Sandgate; Logan Seamans of West Pawlet.

Coastal Carolina University: Abigail Becker of North Bennington; Jessica Linton of Manchester; Lauren Heald of Rutland.

Colby College: Caroline Lapp of West Rutland.

Colby-Sawyer College: Hannah Goepel of Manchester; Grace Vosburgh of Ludlow; Shania Perham of West Rutland.

College of Holy Cross: Luke Lapean of Shaftsbury.

Community College of Vermont: Michelle Danforth of Arlington; Laura Davis, Jazmine Hollister, David Malinowski, Dana McCormick, Rowan Schatz, Christopher Sullivan of Bennington; Seth Parker of Wallingford; Stacy Briggs, Lydia Maier of Manchester; Kelly Dorman, Kaleigh Gilbert, Samantha Hier, Parth Patel, Anthony Prozzo, Brendan Rollins, Cara Tomasini of Rutland; Rebeccah Kelley of Wells; Isaiah Coltey, Devon Harding, Amber Hinterneder, Lydia May of West Rutland.

Curry College: Olivia Andrew of Arlington; Christina Ricitelli of Weston.

Elizabethtown College: Marika Mayberry of Manchester.

Fairfield University: Brian Michael Murphy of North Bennington.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: Erika Burgess of Bennington.

Nazareth College: Katelin Benini of Cuttingsville.

Norwich University: Vincent Robert Polhemus of Bondville; Ryan Balberan Burns of Manchester; Dagan Levin of North Bennington.

SUNY New Paltz: Marleigh Hill of Cambridge, N.Y.