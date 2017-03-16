Area Students Graduate, Receive Honors

GRADUATES

Albright College: Lindsay Plesent of Wallingford.

DeSales University: Sarah Duffany of Arlington.

Ithaca College: Quinn Herbert of Dorset.

SUNY Delhi: Casey Boswell of Cropseyville.

DEANS’ LIST

Becker College: Jessica Zappone of Pownal.

Binghamton University: Emma Williams of Rutland.

Clarkson University: Douglas Bruce of Fair Haven; Connor Allen Hill of Poultney; David Kirsimagi of Stephentown.

Clemson University: Margaret Anne Oliver of Manchester.

Colgate University: Melanie Oliva of Manchester Center.

College of Saint Rose: Jaime O’Neil, Cyonn Alexander of Bennington; Ashlyn Hillis of Cropseyville; Grace Giancola of Rutland.

Connecticut College: Kian Hutt Vater of Shrewsbury.

DeSales University: Sarah Duffany of Arlington.

Fairleigh Dickinson: Baylee Ports of North Bennington.

Georgia State University: Hawke Sleigh of Bennington; Cody Bonvouloir of Bomoseen.

Hobart College: Cody Roberts of Manchester.

Hofstra University: Keilani Pellerin of Fair Haven; Russell Ahlfeld of Pawlet; Gage Greeno of West Rutland.

Ithaca College: Morgan McLenithan of Cambridge; Sophia Hadeka of Fair Haven; Jonathan Iris, Taylor Muench of Manchester; Eve Cleghorn of Pownal; Noah Wetherald of Weston.

Le Moyne College: Alex Altland of North Bennington; David Hojnowski of Pownal; Amy Gauthier of Rutland.

Loyola University Maryland: Christin Callen of Pawlet.

Marist College: Emma LeMay of Arlington; Sacha Castellani of Cambridge; Sara Ogorzalek of Rutland.

MCPHS University: Carley Schwartz of Bondville.

Morrisville State College: Anne Marie Marchese of Arlington.

Northeastern: Brenden Hay, Emily Barlow of Bennington.

Paul Smith’s College: Bradley Geroux of Bennington; Robert Haseltine of Chester; Andre-Anne Chenaille of North Bennington; Derrick Southwick-Drew of Poultney; Bevin Rainwalker of West Rupert; Kelvey McGinnis of West Rutland.

Quinnipiac University: Megan Grabher of Manchester Center; Noah Williams of North Bennington.

Rochester Institute of Technology: Deven Greenawalt, Michael Nelson of Bennington; Noah Blair of Cropseyville; Samantha Misasi of Dorset; Autumn Rose Hausthor of North Bennington; Ashley Bloomfield of Stephentown.

Roger Williams University: Shivang Patel of Arlington; Alexis Wright of Bennington; Carter Merecki of Cambridge, N.Y.

Saint Anselm College: William Buckley, Madison Main of Bennington; Connor Eaton of Middletown Springs; Bridgette Evans of North Bennington.

Saint Joseph’s University: Grace Schillinger of Rutland.

Saint Lawrence University: Rylee Ewald of Cavendish;

Saint Michael’s College: Bradley Anair of Bennington; Robert Litchfield of Jamaica; Lexie Alexopoulos of Manchester; Sophie Peacock of North Bennington.

Seton Hall University: Brian Hennel of Andover; Deirdre Walsh of Manchester.

Siena College: Bailey O’Neill of Bennington; Lauren Wood of Sand Lake.

Southern Vermont College: Christopher Allard of Bennington.

SUNY Delhi: Rose West of Bennington; Ryan Jeskie of Cambridge; Ursula Martin of West Pawlet.

SUNY Oneonta: Sarah Cuddihy, Sarah Gibney of Cambridge.

SUNY Oswego: Nicholas Roy of Rutland.

University of Delaware: Mary Leech of Dorset; Andrew Gayda of Peru; Jordan Del Bianco of Rutland.

University of Hartford: Hannah Andrew of Arlington; Martha Turner, Susanne Knudsen of Manchester.

U Mass Dartmouth: Lily Fisher of Shaftsbury.

University of NH: Lauren Beck, Victoria Medvedev of Bennington; Christopher Bohlig, William Clark, Courtney Kamyk, Rachel Noland, Tyler Strusinski , Emily Perkins, Caitlin Bucksbaum of Rutland; Anna Baker, Madeleine DiIonno of Wallingford.

University of the Sciences: Elkanah Linder of Townshend.

Wells College: Raea Benjamin of Danby.

Western New England University: Micayla Hurley of Arlington.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Yuchang Zhang of Manchester; Scott Iwanicki of Stephentown, N.Y.

HONORS

Castleton University: Kiana Gates, Alexis Gore, Thomas Tifft of Bennington; Melanie Wilson of Bomoseen; Robert Bacon, Nicole Blackwood, Kalie Dunican, Shanna Rinaldo of Castleton; Ryan Murphy of Chester; Mikayla Dambrackas of Cuttingsville; Erik Brown of Fair Haven; Betsie O’Neill of Killington; Olson Humphrey of Londonderry; Caitlyn Hale, Sarah Liell of Manchester; Aislinn Gilmour of Middletown Springs; Chelsea Carey, Rudy Vadakin of North Bennington; Kayla Moore of Pawlet; Victoria Gorham, Martin VanBuren, Chyenne Williams of Poultney; John Connell of Proctor; Ailaini Corsones-Brown, Marrisa Euber, Hannah Franzoni, Jordan Hill, Ryan Mangan, Amy Manning, Makayla Mecier, Megan Nadler, Hanna Neyman, Kelly Vargas of Rutland; Shannon Loree of Wallingford; Mercy Larson, Weslee Thompson of Wells; William Jacob, Andrea Kibling of West Pawlet; Joseph Callahan, Zachary Cullen of West Rutland;

Clarkson University: Raili Utiger, Ana Mychael Witkowski of Peru; Rachel Barnum of Stephentown; Mark Goyette of Tinmouth.

Community College of Vermont: Joseph Alford, Kathryn Beach, Dolores Riley, Taylor Smith of Rutland; Tami Dennison of Wells; Roberta Lacoste of West Pawlet; Magdalena Wilson of West Rupert.

Western New England University: Natalie Gaiotti of Danby.

SUNY Oswego: Matthew Upright of North Bennington.