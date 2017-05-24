Area Students Graduate, Receive Honors
GRADUATES
Colby-Sawyer College: Felicia Blanchard of Bondville; Elizabeth Jorgensen of Manchester.
Grantham University: Shawn Harris, Jerod Sausville, Aaron Taylor of Bennington.
Johnson State College: Monica Bolio, Irene Goyette, Anna Harwood, Connie Adkins Parmenter of Bennington; James Garfield Smith of Castleton; Laurel Reed-Becksted of New Haven; Chelsea Gibbs, Amanda McGuire of N. Clarendon; Jessica Oberg of Poultney; Nicholas Mackey, of Rupert; Kyle Burditt, Justin Burgess, Lisa Ann Duffy, Aleiss Greene, Kirsty Greeno, Jeffrey Lozier, Jillian Seus, Gregory Scott Sheldon of Rutland; Celeste Berstene of Shaftsbury.
Rochester Institute of Technology: Jenn March of Pawlet.
Simmons College: Jennifer Steinhoff, Alexandra Ward of Bennington; Tonya Andrick of Shaftsbury.
DEANS’ LIST
Bates College: Fred Windover of Bennington.
Colby-Sawyer College: Hannah Goepel of Manchester; Nicholas Miele of East Wallingford; Shania Perham of West Rutland.
Elmira College: Emmalee Smith of Proctor; Leslie Hixon of Rutland; Sally Hogan of West Rutland.
Emerson College: Ellory Smith of Cambridge, N.Y
Merrimack College: Leniesha Williams of Bennington; Charles Coughlin, Lorie Dorce of Rutland; Claire DiIonno of Wallingford.
Simmons College: Krystianna Pietrzak of Bennington; Ripley Cleghorn of Pownal.
Stonehill College: Kateri Collins of Mount Holly, Sabin Litchfield of Jamaica, Hannah Zorian of Guilford, Joanna Jorgenson of Manchester.
HONORS
Castleton University: Kiana Gates of Bennington; Shanna Rinaldo of Castleton; Arielle Ferrell of Manchester; Marrisa Euber, Vanessa Robertson, Kyle Stoodle of Rutland; Shea McGee of West Rutland.
Siena College: Erica Frost of Bennington; Katie Walczuk of W. Rutland.
Southern Vermont College: Brooke Therriault, Sarah Weiler of Arlington; Amie Campbell, Isabella Garcia, Andrew Kirkman, Torrey Kurtzner, Shanely Marmolejos, Benyamin Wurmfeld of Bennington; Dylan Mulvey of Manchester; Kara Corlew of Londonderry. Abigail Durgin of Wallingford.