Area Students Graduate, Receive Honors

GRADUATES

Colby-Sawyer College: Felicia Blanchard of Bondville; Elizabeth Jorgensen of Manchester.

Grantham University: Shawn Harris, Jerod Sausville, Aaron Taylor of Bennington.

Johnson State College: Monica Bolio, Irene Goyette, Anna Harwood, Connie Adkins Parmenter of Bennington; James Garfield Smith of Castleton; Laurel Reed-Becksted of New Haven; Chelsea Gibbs, Amanda McGuire of N. Clarendon; Jessica Oberg of Poultney; Nicholas Mackey, of Rupert; Kyle Burditt, Justin Burgess, Lisa Ann Duffy, Aleiss Greene, Kirsty Greeno, Jeffrey Lozier, Jillian Seus, Gregory Scott Sheldon of Rutland; Celeste Berstene of Shaftsbury.

Rochester Institute of Technology: Jenn March of Pawlet.

Simmons College: Jennifer Steinhoff, Alexandra Ward of Bennington; Tonya Andrick of Shaftsbury.

DEANS’ LIST

Bates College: Fred Windover of Bennington.

Colby-Sawyer College: Hannah Goepel of Manchester; Nicholas Miele of East Wallingford; Shania Perham of West Rutland.

Elmira College: Emmalee Smith of Proctor; Leslie Hixon of Rutland; Sally Hogan of West Rutland.

Emerson College: Ellory Smith of Cambridge, N.Y

Merrimack College: Leniesha Williams of Bennington; Charles Coughlin, Lorie Dorce of Rutland; Claire DiIonno of Wallingford.

Simmons College: Krystianna Pietrzak of Bennington; Ripley Cleghorn of Pownal.

Stonehill College: Kateri Collins of Mount Holly, Sabin Litchfield of Jamaica, Hannah Zorian of Guilford, Joanna Jorgenson of Manchester.

HONORS

Castleton University: Kiana Gates of Bennington; Shanna Rinaldo of Castleton; Arielle Ferrell of Manchester; Marrisa Euber, Vanessa Robertson, Kyle Stoodle of Rutland; Shea McGee of West Rutland.

Siena College: Erica Frost of Bennington; Katie Walczuk of W. Rutland.

Southern Vermont College: Brooke Therriault, Sarah Weiler of Arlington; Amie Campbell, Isabella Garcia, Andrew Kirkman, Torrey Kurtzner, Shanely Marmolejos, Benyamin Wurmfeld of Bennington; Dylan Mulvey of Manchester; Kara Corlew of Londonderry. Abigail Durgin of Wallingford.