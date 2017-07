Area Students Named to College Deans’ Lists

Assumption College: Amber Welch of Arlington.

Bard College at Simon’s Rock: Wynona Meyer of Guildford.

Castleton University: Erica Albright, Rebecca Bushee, Brooke Hawley of Arlington; Haley Armstrong, Kiana Gates, Rachel Holland, Lacy Parmenter, Michael Plaisance, Thomas Tifft of Bennington; Sadie Baker of Pownal. Isaac Pritchard of Dorset; Morgan Bazyk, Ryan Casey, Jennifer Dorr, Caitlyn Hale, Alexa Ritchie, Emily Taylor of Manchester; James Olsen of Pawlet; Taylor Lafo of Readsboro; Makayla Farrara, Corbyn Loomis of North Bennington; Brianna Beecher of Wells; Andrea Kibling, Ronald Taylor of West Pawlet.

Cazenovia College: Scarlett Campbell of Cambridge.

Champlain College: Mackenzie Marsocci of Arlington; Jacob D’Amour of Bennington; Maximilian Mackson of East Dorset; Jacqueline Szabo of Fair Haven; Jack Geurts of Grafton; Andrew Filippi, Madison Kopeck, Spencer Kristiansen of Manchester; Lauren DuBoff, Olivia Lyons of Rutland; Samantha Mills of West Rutland.

Clarkson University: Douglas Bruce of Fair Haven; Connor Hill of Poultney; Jacob Tomlinson of Proctor.

Coastal Carolina University: Jessica Linton of Manchester; Lauren Heald of Rutland.

Colby College: Weston Muench of Manchester; Caroline Lapp of West Rutland.

College of Saint Rose: Samantha Cody of Cambridge; Logan Ripley, Makenzie Wicks of Shaftsbury.

Community College of Vermont: Grace Buell, Laura Davis of Bennington; Tiffany Saltis of Castleton; Emily Hughes of Fair Haven; Emily Maier, Lydia Maier of Manchester; Morgan Turnbaugh of North Clarendon; Kassaundra Aines, Kelly Dorman, Amber Kent, Karen Rhee, Taylor Smith, Courtney Towle of Rutland; Magdalena Wilson of West Rupert; Isaiah Coltey, Lydia May of West Rutland.

Connecticut College: Kian Hutt Vater of Shrewsbury.

Curry College: Olivia Andrew of Arlington; Christina Ricitelli of Weston.

Elizabethtown College: Marika Mayberry of Manchester.

Emmanuel College: Mia Steupert of Rutland.

Fairfield University: Brian Murphy of North Bennington.

Fort Lewis College: Max Strasburger of Bennington.

Hobart College: Ben Alexopoulos.

Hofstra University: Russell Ahlfeld of Pawlet.

Hudson Valley Community College: Zachary Sherman, Eraina St.Gelais of Cambridge; Tanner Jelley of Pownal.

James Madison University: Carolyn Estela Tobia of Peru.

Keene State College: Katherine Reed of Arlington; Aaron Bushee, MacKenzie Crowley, Mary Curtin, Julie Elwell, Edward Messer of Bennington; Nolan Johnson of Dorset; Jordyn Upright of North Bennington; Katharine Lynch of Cambridge; Jessica Snyder of Rutland; Hannah Levin of Shaftsbury.

Lasell College: Amber O’Brien of Bennington; Benjamin Lane of Rutland.

Marist College: Gabriela Hasaj of Bondville; Sacha Castellani of Cambridge, N.Y.; Sara Ogorzalek of Rutland.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: Erika Burgess of Bennington.

Missouri University of Science And Technology: George Sawyer of West Rutland.

Morrisville State College: Anne Marie Marchese of Arlington.

Nazareth College: Katelin Benini of Cuttingsville.

Paul Smith’s College: Bradley Geroux of Bennington; Andre-Anne Chenaille of North Bennington; Austin Bourne of Shaftsbury; Kelvey McGinnis of West Rutland.

Quinnipiac University: Noah Williams of North Bennington.

Roger Williams University: Shivang Patel of Arlington.

Saint Anselm College: William Buckley of Bennington; Conor Eaton of Middletown Springs.

Saint Lawrence University: Heather Foley, Rose West of Bennington; Jessica Dorr, Francis Miles of Manchester; Ursula Martin of West Pawlet;

Seton Hall University: Deirdre Walsh of Manchester.

Siena College: Erica Frost of Bennington; Amanda Dunlap of Poultney; Julia Parks of Shaftsbury.

Southern New Hampshire University: Abigail Cox of Chester.

Susquehanna University: Taylor Smith of Weston.

University at Albany: Lyndsey Brainerd, Hunter Peters of Cambridge; Reid Conde, Katherine Paarlberg-Kvam of Manchester; Taryn Rudenis, Alexandra Schermerhorn of Rutland.

University of Connecticut: Cory Heck of Rutland.

University of Delaware: Andrew Gayda of Peru; Jordan Del Bianco of Rutland.

University of Hartford: Hannah Andrew of Arlington; Marcus Laflamme of Bennington; Susanne Knudsen, Martha Turner of Manchester.

UMass Dartmouth: Lily Fisher of Shaftsbury.

University of New Hampshire: Lauren Beck, Victoria Medvedev of Bennington. Noah Auger of Bomoseen; Miranda Wilkins of Jamaica; Morgan Howard of Proctor; Christopher Bohlig, William Clark, Courtney Kamyk, Rachel Noland, Emily Perkins, Tyler Strusinski, Caitlin Bucksbaum of Rutland; Anna Baker, Madeleine DiIonno of Wallingford.

Univerity of Rhode Island: McKenzie Krawczyk of Bennington; Kinsey Boudreau of North Bennington; Preston Stachelek of Stratton; Megan Eaton, Ella McKearin, Faith Cavacas, Timothy Hughes of Rutland; Owen Schneider of Wilmington.

University of the Sciences: Elkanah Linder of Townshend.

University of Vermont: Brandon Gamble, Peter Macksey, Katelyn Reilly of Arlington; Hayley Barriere, Colleen Hendery, Morgan Howlett, Xue Li, Owen Page, Benjamin Prandini, Ana Sleeman, Kara Sampsell of Bennington; Roy Trugler of Dorset; Catherine Burgess of East Dorset; Lucille Bisselle, Brinn Dilworth, Gretchen Girdzis, Allison Keen, Jillian Mori, Amy Siu, Catherine Redmond, Piotr Sowulewski, Lawrence Stark, Samantha Sullivan of Manchester; Brittany Durkee, Meghan Bishop of North Bennington; Keira Goodell of Shaftsbury; Jill Brooks of West Pawlet; Jesse Keel of West Rupert.

University of Wisconsin/Madison: Sarah Alpert of Peru.

Western New England University: Micayla Hurley of Arlington; Ryan Smith of Weston.

This is a partial list; student names are printed when received and

as space allows.