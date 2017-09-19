Arlington Committees to Form

Arlington residents are invited to hear a major announcement concerning the future of Arlington at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 22, in the Mack Performing Arts Center at Arlington Memorial High School, when Colonel James Baker (Vermont State Police, Ret.) will discuss the creation of six separate committees to bring back the shine in Arlington. The committees will address the Arlington School district, town government, the town’s economy, including artistic history and tourism, townscape and appearance, the recreation park and public safety (fire, rescue and police). The goal is to reverse apathy and engage community volunteerism; the Town and School District’s elected leaders, as well as local state representatives and business leaders have been invited to attend this critical kick-off announcement. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. Call Colonel Baker at 802-375-6469 for additional information.