Arlington Community Club Recognizes Nicholson

At a recent meeting of the Arlington Community Club Board of Directors, outgoing long-time president Kenneth ‘Nick’ Nicholson was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Board for his many years of service to the Community Club and to the Town of Arlington. He was presented with the certificate by incoming president Charles Webster.

“Nick has been a mainstay for the Club for many years,” said Webster. “He directed us through some rough financial times and was instrumental in getting us on stable footings where we were able to put in a new heating system as well as a modern up-to-date sprinkler system. We thank him for all his contributions to this organization and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

The Board of Directors also had Nicholson’s name engraved on a permanent plaque inside the building.

The Arlington Community Club is open to any organization or individuals from the Sunderland, Sandgate and Arlington communities at no cost to those using the rooms. The building is located in the historic Dorothy Canfield Fisher house in the center of town and is a fine example of a 19th-century brick building. Built in 1829, the building also has two upstairs apartments, which are the main source of income for the ACC.