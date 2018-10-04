Arlington Dedicates Memorial to Coach John Werner

The Friends of John Werner dedicated a memorial stone and plaque during intermission at the 11th annual John Werner Soccer Tournament at the Arlington Rec Park soccer fields. The Memorial honors Werner’s professional accomplishments as an educator, coach and mentor, as well as his legacy of passing on his personal values of sportsmanship, leadership, hard work and concern for others. John Werner passed away in early March of this year. He was boys’ soccer coach at Arlington Memorial High School; his teams won seven Vermont state championships. He also served as athletic director at AMHS and established a popular soccer camp in Arlington that celebrated its 40th anniversary last summer. After retiring from AMHS, Werner served nine seasons from 2004 to 2012 as head coach of men’s soccer at Castleton University, leading them to three North Atlantic Conference championships, three NCAA tournament appearances, and three ECAC postseason appearances. He was named NAC coach of the year three times, and was inducted into that school’s athletic hall of fame in 2017. Werner was named National Federation of Interscholastic Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1995; won the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association Coach of the Year award six times, the last in 2002; was named NSCAA New England Coach of the Year award four times and Marble Valley League Coach of the Year on five different occasions.

After being diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer in 2015, he teamed up with Brandon Smith, one of his former players, who was also fighting the disease, to raise money in support of the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center. Last year, the Southern Vermont College men’s soccer program hosted its first LINAO Mountaineer Invitational to raise funds for the effort.

You can call Jim Baker at 802-733-1055 or send an email to arlingtonrenewalproject@gmail.com for further information.