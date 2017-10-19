Arlington Girls Win Championship

The Arlington Memorial High School varsity girls’ soccer team beat Long Trail School in the opening round of the tenth annual John Werner Soccer Tournament with a score of 6 to 0, and advanced to the championship roundagainst Twin Valley Union High School, where they scored 8 to 0. Arlington sophomore Tess Belnap was named Most Valuable Player for the girls’ tournament.

The team is coached by three AMHS alums, Aaron Wood, Dan Wood and Breana (Claro) Einsig, as well as Michelle Edmunds. Members of the team are Tess Belnap, Katie Berger, Kaylee Bushee, Emily Calder, Gillian Calkins, Rebecca Croft, Audrianna Ennis, Aimee Frank, Amelia Gingue, Kierstyn Hess, Alyssa Harrington, Xandria Hoyt, Morgan Jennings, Jamie Keel, Haley Mattison, Amiah Olson, Gracie Smith, Shaana Staab and Lilah Ward.