Arlington Grange Breakfast

Battenkill Grange 487 will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, at Bailey Hall on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. Enjoy pancakes, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, homefries, biscuits with sausage gravy and beverages. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. This will be the last breakfast until September. For more information, call MIke Wood at 802-375-9628.