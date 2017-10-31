Arlington Harvest Dinner

The Arlington Rescue Squad is holding its annual Harvest Dinner on Friday, November 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Fisher Elementary School in Arlington. This year’s menu will include Marty’s famous autumn bisque soup, roast turkey, roast beef, Caesar salad, maple roasted carrots, roasted red potatoes, dessert and beverages. Tickets, at the door, are $15 for adults and $6 for children under age ten (under age six eat free). Proceeds will benefit the Arlington Rescue Squad, which supports the community by providing emergency services to Arlington, Sandgate, North Shaftsbury and Sunderland, with mutual aid to neighboring communities. Other community activities include blood pressure screenings, school safety days, CPR classes and more. The Rescue Squad provides 24-hour emergency services. To learn more about volunteering or the Harvest Dinner or call the squad at 802-375-6589.