Arlington Harvest Dinner

Arlington Harvest Dinner
Arlington Harvest Dinner

Arlington Harvest Dinner

Siblings Caylie and Carter Hawley and their pal Boo Boo Bear invite you to come to the Arlington Rescue Squad’s annual Harvest Dinner – always a good feed.

Siblings Caylie and Carter Hawley and their pal Boo Boo Bear invite you to come to the Arlington Rescue Squad’s annual Harvest Dinner – always a good feed.

The Arlington Rescue Squad is holding its annual Harvest Dinner on Friday, November 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Fisher Elementary School in Arlington. This year’s menu will include Marty’s famous autumn bisque soup, roast turkey, roast beef, Caesar salad, maple roasted carrots, roasted red potatoes, dessert and beverages. Tickets, at the door, are $15 for adults and $6 for children under age ten (under age six eat free). Proceeds will benefit the Arlington Rescue Squad, which supports the community by providing emergency services to Arlington, Sandgate, North Shaftsbury and Sunderland, with mutual aid to neighboring communities. Other community activities include blood pressure screenings, school safety days, CPR classes and more. The Rescue Squad provides 24-hour emergency services. To learn more about volunteering or the Harvest Dinner or call the squad at 802-375-6589.

October 31, 2017
Categories:Bennington Highlights, Highlights
Tags:, , , , , , , , , , ,
0 Comments
0 Likes

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*