Arlington ‘Messiah’ Sing-Along Planned for New Year’s Day

Saint James’ Episcopal Church in Arlington is hosting its 13th annual holiday presentation of Handel’s masterwork, ‘The Messiah,’ on Sunday, January 1, at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this free sing-along concert, presented in the sanctuary of Vermont’s first Episcopal church. The concert will feature a chamber orchestra and soloists, including Kerry Ryer Parke, Keith Kibler and Paul Lambert, under the direction of Derek Galvin, a student at Williams College who is a physics major with a keen interest in music, especially conducting. The program features the Advent and Christmas portions of ‘The Messiah,’ including six choruses that the audience is encouraged to join in, culminating in the magnificent ‘Hallelujah Chorus.’ A limited number of scores will be available on a first-come basis, and light refreshments will be served downstairs after the concert. There is no charge for admission, although free-will offerings will be gratefully accepted. Saint James’ is handicapped-accessible. There is plenty of parking in front of the church as well as on Main Street/Route 7A. Whether you decide to sing, hum along or just close your eyes and listen, you’ll be thrilled and transported by Handel’s magnificent oratorio! For more information, call the church office at 802-375-9952, visit st.jamesarlingtonvt.org or e-mail stjamesparishoffice@gmail.com.