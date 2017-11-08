Arlington Middle School Team Wins Regional Spelling Bee

After a nerve-wracking competition that went into overtime, the Arlington Middle School team won the 2017 Southern Vermont Regional Team Spelling Bee. Arlington’s team of seventh and eighth graders, Lottie Fischer, Emma Hoover, Maria O’Dea and Sarah Tilley, beat out teams from Manchester, Hartland and Orwell. Arlington English teacher Anne Sulzmann coached the winning team, who said, “The event was incredibly exciting as we went into extra rounds. The girls should be commended for their grace under extreme pressure. I am so proud of them!” The team will now compete at the VPA State Team Spelling Competition on November 18. To learn more about the spelling bee, contact Sulzmann at sulzmanna@bvsu.org or 802-375-2589.