Arlington Pot Roast Dinner

The Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road will be hosting a Yankee Pot Roast Dinner starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Come enjoy some good, old-fashioned pot roast, roasted vegetables, salad and rolls with fellow community members. All are welcome! A free will offering will be collected, with proceeds to help the church move forward with installing a new, handicapped-accessible bathroom. For more information, call 802-375-2548.