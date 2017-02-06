Arlington Pot Roast Dinner

Alyson Ruby Grzyb promotes aPot Roast Dinner in Arlington.

The Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road will be hosting a Yankee Pot Roast Dinner starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Come enjoy some good, old-fashioned pot roast, roasted vegetables, salad and rolls with fellow community members. All are welcome! A free will offering will be collected, with proceeds to help the church move forward with installing a new, handicapped-accessible bathroom. For more information, call 802-375-2548.

February 6, 2017
