Arlington Red Stocking Project

It is time to begin to plan for the Christmas Red Stocking Project for 2018. Many generous gifts and donations are made by groups and individuals in the area to assure a happy holiday for children in Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate. Those families in need who have not received an application and would like to be included, or who know of a family in need, should call Nathalie at 802-375-6135 as soon as possible. Applications are also available from the school nurses. Your information will remain confidential. Applications must be returned by November 2. Residents who would like to ‘adopt’ a child or family for the holiday or make a donation should call Nathalie by November 9.