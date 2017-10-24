Arlington Red Stocking Project

It is time to begin planning for the Christmas Red Stocking project for 2017. Many generous gifts and donations are made by various groups and individuals to assure a happy holiday for all children of Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate. Those who have not already received an application and would like to be included, or who know a family in need, can pick up an application up at Happy Days, Fisher Elementary School, Sunderland School or AMHS, as soon as possible. The information remains confidential. Applications must be returned by November 1. Residents who would like to ‘adopt’ a family or child, or make a donation, should call Nathalie at 802-375-6135 by November 15.