Arlington Student Athlete Receives Recognition at School

Arlington Memorial High and Middle School students returned to school with a full day of classes and a moment of recognition for one student-athlete. Senior Jamie Keel had her name added to the school’s state champion track and field banner for her win during the 2017 Vermont State Track and Field Meet last spring. Keel won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:37 minutes, a personal best for her. A first-year runner for the AMHS track team, Keel also placed fourth in the 1,500 meter. Head Varsity Track and Field coach Seth Woodman and assistant coach Thom Powers praised her win, saying “Jamie’s work ethic during practice and her dedication to the sport were evident in the state championship victory. We’re very proud of her and her effort.”