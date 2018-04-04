Arlington Student Places Second at State Spelling Bee

Emma Hoover, an eighth grade student at Arlington Memorial High and Middle Schools, received second place honors in the 2018 Vermont Scripps National Individual Spelling Bee, and is the first alternate to the National Bee in Washington, DC. The 2018 competition is the 91st annual, and is sponsored by VT Digger, the Vermont Humanities Council and the Vermont Principal’s Association. Emma’s English teacher and spelling coach Anne Sulzmann praised her success at the event, saying “Emma did a fantastic job, and I couldn’t be more proud of her! There is a tremendous amount of pressure, and Emma was poised and gracious. She was part of the Arlington team that won this year’s Vermont Team Spelling Bee competition, so I knew she would do well, but second place is fantastic!” This year’s winner of the Vermont Bee is Raghav Dhandi from Main Street Middle School in Montpelier. The winning word was ‘slavering.’