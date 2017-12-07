Arlington Student Receives UVM Green and Gold Award

Arlington Memorial High School senior Jamie Keel has been named a Green and Gold Scholar by the University of Vermont (UVM) and will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship, currently valued at more than $60,000. Each year, UVM recognizes the top students at accredited high schools in Vermont as Green and Gold Scholars. At AMHS, the award is given to the student who earns the highest grade-point average at the end of junior year. Principal Tim Stewart congratulated Keel on her achievement by stating, “Jamie’s strong academic preparation will serve her well in college and in any career she chooses. She is a bright young woman with a tireless work ethic who is very deserving of this honor.”

Keel has received numerous honors and awards for her academic achievements. She is an AP Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society and a recipient of the Society of Women Engineers Award. Keel has received principal’s honors or high honors distinction each marking period throughout her high school career, and has earned academic excellence awards for her accomplishments in AP Calculus, AP English and Spanish. She has served as president of the AMHS Student Council for the past two years and is involved in many extracurricular activities including the environmental club, chorus and band. She is a three-sport athlete competing in varsity soccer, varsity basketball and varsity track and field. Keel also received a NIAAA Student-Athlete Scholarship, recognizing her many athletic accomplishments including her first-place finish in the 800-meter race at the 2017 Vermont State Track and Field meet, serving as a co-captain of the AMHS varsity girls soccer D-IV state championship team and volunteering with the Arlington TOPSoccer youth program.

Jamie plans to major in biology after high school. In addition to UVM, she has applied to several colleges including Quinnipiac University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She is the daughter of David and Celeste Keel of Sandgate.