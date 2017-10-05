Arlington Students Pick Apples for the Foodbank

The Arlington Memorial High School Student Council spent a morning at Mad Tom Orchard in East Dorset picking apples to give to the Vermont Foodbank. The students collected over seven bushels of apples in recognition of September as Hunger Action Month. AMHS Student Council advisor Breana Einsig helped organize the event. She stated, “At AMHS, we stress the importance of our students giving back to a community that does so much for them. Picking apples is just a small act of kindness within a much larger conversation about local issues of hunger. We want our school community to appreciate the mission of the Vermont Foodbank, which is to ensure all Vermonters have access to food every day.”