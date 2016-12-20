Arlington Students Receive New Books from RIF

Fisher Elementary students were each treated to a new book courtesy of the school’s Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) program which fundraises to provide students with free books during the school year. The program is managed by two retired Fisher teachers, Susan Bauers and Valerie Oakland, with the help of several volunteers including Karen Underhill, Judy Werner, John Werner and Barbara Zuk reading to first graders in Wendy Burgess’ class. Principal Deanne Lacoste said, “What’s special about RIF is that the students are able to take home a book that they chose for themselves. RIF volunteers research books to find ones that are age- and ability-appropriate, and then they meet with the students to talk about the different books, so students are excited to make their choice. RIF Days are a fun time at Fisher.”