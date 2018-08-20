Arlington Village Farmers’ Market to Open Next Week

The Arlington Area Renewal Project is sponsoring the Arlington Village Farmers’ Market, to be held on Fridays starting August 31, and running through October 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of The Arlington Inn at the intersection of Routes 7A and 313. In addition to local vendors of meats, eggs, breads, baked goods, produce and other food products, a health booth will rotate services such as free blood pressure checks, chair massages and reflexology. Other booths offering activities for adults and kids are also being planned. The Arlington Inn will also host its renowned ‘Meet the Makers’ series featuring different distilleries and breweries each week. Special cocktails will be provided for purchase accompanied with selections of small plates. Proceeds from vendor fees will benefit Burdett Commons, an organization established to provide activity and events for youth and seniors of the Arlington, Sunderland and Sandgate area. Project lead, Colonel Jim Baker, says, “This is another example of how our residents are collaborating together to offer new experiences for our community and to bring visitors to our beautiful town – and benefit our local nonprofit organizations. People now have the opportunity to shop for the weekend – or the week – on their way home from work, enjoy some music, engage in some fun activities and still have their weekend free for family and friends.” The Arlington Area Renewal Project is an all-volunteer group of involved residents with a vision for future opportunities. If you would like more information, contact Laurie Glover at 802-375-1105 or arlingtonrenewalproject@gmail.com.